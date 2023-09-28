Allworth Financial LP Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.65.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $377.59 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.15 and its 200 day moving average is $388.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

