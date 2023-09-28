Allworth Financial LP Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,554 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.