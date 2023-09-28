Allworth Financial LP Has $6.12 Million Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFFree Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.29% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000.

DMXF stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $62.66.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

