Allworth Financial LP Has $7.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 401.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,497 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

