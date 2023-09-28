Allworth Financial LP Has $8.50 Million Holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 13.79% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARB opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.07. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $27.80.

About AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

