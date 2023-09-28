Allworth Financial LP Purchases 28,024 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

