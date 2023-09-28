Allworth Financial LP Purchases 3,312 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,099,342,000 after buying an additional 224,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average is $212.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

