Allworth Financial LP Purchases 5,514 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average of $153.93. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $435.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

