Allworth Financial LP Purchases Shares of 247,709 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (BATS:XDJA)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (BATS:XDJA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 52.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XDJA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January by 15.1% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – January (XDJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

