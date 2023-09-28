Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 300.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $141.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

