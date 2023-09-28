Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,741 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.4606 dividend. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

