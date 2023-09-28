Allworth Financial LP Sells 11,963 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

