Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,639 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $85.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

