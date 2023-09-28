Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINE. TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $226.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

