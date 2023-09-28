Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Insider Sylvia Wiggins Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU – Get Free Report) insider Sylvia Wiggins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$44.38 ($28.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,384.00 ($28,451.28).

Altium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Get Altium alerts:

Altium Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Altium’s previous Final dividend of $0.26. Altium’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.