American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

AEP stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.23.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

