Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Raised by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 94,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.8% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $268.98 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

