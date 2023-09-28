Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.18 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $43.22 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00010773 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,140,481 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is the governance token of the Ampleforth protocol, a synthetic commodity money adjusting its supply based on demand. FORTH holders can propose and vote on changes to the protocol. Ampleforth, a DeFi protocol, provides a digital asset, AMPL, which adjusts its supply in response to demand changes. FORTH decentralizes the governance of these smart contracts and the protocol. FORTH is used for governance, allowing holders to influence the protocol’s development. Ampleforth and FORTH were created by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles.”

