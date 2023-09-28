Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.81 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.