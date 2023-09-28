Analysts Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) PT at $25.00

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

AESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.22. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,029,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 556.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

