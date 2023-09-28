Analysts Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $288.44

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $258.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

