Analysts Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) PT at $109.09

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.09.

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

COF stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

