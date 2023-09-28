Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Price Target at $208.40

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of CW stock opened at $197.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $136.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $212,009,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

