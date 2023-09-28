Analysts Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) PT at C$193.33

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$193.33.
WN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
George Weston Trading Down 0.6 %
George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.88 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts predict that George Weston will post 12.4916107 EPS for the current year.
George Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 23.03%.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
