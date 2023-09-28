Analysts Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price at $35.11

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,292 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

