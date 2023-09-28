Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) PT at $9.24

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOS. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

