Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $69.88

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.