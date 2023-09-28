Analysts Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT at $8.10

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMR shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $258.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 1,610.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

