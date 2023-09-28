Analysts Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $113.19

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

