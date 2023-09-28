Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.30 ($0.87) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of LON ASY opened at GBX 693.60 ($8.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £291.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 623.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 588.92. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 700 ($8.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile
