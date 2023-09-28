Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.30 ($0.87) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of LON ASY opened at GBX 693.60 ($8.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £291.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 623.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 588.92. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 700 ($8.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

