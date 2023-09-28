Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,334 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First International Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,211,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,978 shares in the last quarter.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AESR opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.96.

About Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

