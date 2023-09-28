Anglo American’s (AAL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($29.31) target price on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.52) to GBX 3,200 ($39.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.63) to GBX 2,900 ($35.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.97) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($30.77) to GBX 2,430 ($29.67) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,838.33 ($34.66).

Get Anglo American alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,229 ($27.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,180.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The stock has a market cap of £29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,603.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,952 ($23.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,699 ($45.17).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,410.07%.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.