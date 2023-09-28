Anyswap (ANY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.89

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and approximately $29.89 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00006008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.58449322 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $30.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

