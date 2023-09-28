Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $29,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $236,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $329.92 on Thursday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.22.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.