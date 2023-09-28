Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 1,640,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,698,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLD. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Applied Digital Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

