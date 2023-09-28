Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

