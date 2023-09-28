Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AROC opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 20.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter valued at $1,979,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 16.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 69,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Archrock by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Archrock by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

