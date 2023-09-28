Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.79

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 204995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several research firms recently commented on AROC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $247.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 20.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth about $1,979,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 69,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

