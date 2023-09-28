ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.34

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 2844327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

ARMOUR Residential REIT’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

