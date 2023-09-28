ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 2nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $963.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -705.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 56.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 339,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 80.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

