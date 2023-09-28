Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $126.24 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

