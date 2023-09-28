Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 5,722 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hershey by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 63.1% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $202.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.12. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.85 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

