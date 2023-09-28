Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 286,876 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

