Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,207 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $444.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.95 and its 200 day moving average is $457.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

