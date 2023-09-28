Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,534 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 33,029 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of -205.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

