Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $272.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

