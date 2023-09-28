Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $22.65 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $202.47 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

