Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 34,415 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,496.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 284,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $202.73 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.00. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,841 shares of company stock valued at $155,120,222 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

