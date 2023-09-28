Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 3.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.81. 407,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,799,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,684,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,992,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,248,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,272,803 shares in the company, valued at $950,035,422.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,957,347 shares of company stock worth $58,446,760 and sold 62,815 shares worth $1,130,775. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Asana Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

