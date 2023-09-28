ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Cap of $31.09 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. ASD has a total market cap of $31.09 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04724801 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,597,506.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

